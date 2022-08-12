Maruti Suzuki India has launched the new Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG in the country priced at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXi variant. The hatchback is available in two variants, with the top spec ZXi variant priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift S-CNG offers fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg, making it India’s most powerful CNG hatchback and the most fuel-efficient CNG premium hatchback. The new Swift S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 16,499.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is powered by the 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and delivers a peak power of 57 kW (77.49PS) @ 6000 rpm and max Torque of 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm.

The S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance with better savings. The S-CNG vehicles’ safety has further been enhanced with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

Maruti Suzuki offers the widest range of 9 S-CNG powered vehicles, including Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, Tour-S and Swift. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1 million eco-friendly S-CNG vehicles so far.

Introducing the Swift S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg. This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment."