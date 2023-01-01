Maruti Suzuki ends 2022 with 9 percent decline in sales in December

Maruti Suzuki India has ended 2022 with a sales decline. In comparison to the same month a year earlier, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. stated on Sunday that total wholesales decreased by 9 percent to 1,39,347 units in December 2022. In the same month in 2021, the business sold a total of 1,53,149 cars, according to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL). According to the statement, total domestic wholesales decreased by 9.91% last month to 1,13,535 units from 1,26,031 units in December 2021.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were lower at 9,765 units as compared to 16,320 units in the year-ago month. Similarly, sales of compact cars consisting of models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR were lower at 57,502 units as against 69,345 units in December 2021, it said.

On the other hand, utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, and Grand Vitara clocked higher sales last month at 33,008 units as against 26,982 units in the year-ago period. "The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor stated that its deliveries to dealers fell by 3.8% to 10,421 vehicles in December 2022. In December 2021, the business recorded wholesale sales of 10,834 units, according to a statement from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). Total wholesales for the calendar year 2022 increased by 23% to 1,60,357 units from 1,30,768 units in 2021.

However, in December 2022, MG Motor India recorded a 53% increase in retail sales to 3,899 units. The company sold 2,550 units during the same period in 2021. The pandemic and logistical difficulties have impacted production, but many of these factors may improve in the upcoming month, the business stated in a statement.

With PTI inputs