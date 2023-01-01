Top 5 upcoming cars to launch in India in January 2023; Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra XUV400 and more

Indian automakers intend to launch a number of new vehicles in the market to kick off a powerful new year. The manufacturers have scheduled a number of launches and unveilings that will target various market segments. These debuts include classy sedans, SUVs, electric vehicles, and more. Additionally, the OEMs have been encouraged to pursue this goal by the Auto Expo 2023. Here, we discuss the top 5 vehicles launching in India in January 2023. But before we move on, it is essential to mention that 2023 will be the year for new cars, with a slew of launches planned throughout the year. A few honorary mentions include Hyundai Creta Facelift, Tata Safari facelift, Tata Punch EV, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been spotted testing multiple times in India and is anticipated to be launched at the Auto Expo 2023. Being a 5-door version, the car will have a longer wheelbase compared to the version sold overseas. However, this only brings a few changes in the SUV's appearance. This version will make its debut in India and will later be launched in the International market. Coming to the power source, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre engine working with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 6-speed AT.

Also read: Upcoming SUVs to launch in 2023 with ADAS: Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and more

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra is expanding its presence in the EV market, and to achieve this goal, the automaker recently unveiled the Mahindra XUV400. Though the car was revealed earlier, but the pricing of the model is yet to be announced. Based on the information available, the automaker will announce the prices of the model in January 2023. It is to be noted that the car will be powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack giving a range of 456 km. Upon launch, the EV will compete against rivals like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and others.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most awaited SUVs in India; After a ton of spy shots and sightings, the SUV is finally set to launch in India. Rumours are that the SUV will be launched on January 26, though it still needs to be confirmed. Based on the spy shots, the SUV will retain the looks of the 3-door version with a bigger size. It is also expected to use the same 2.2-litre mHawk engine with the option of a 2.0-litre mStallion engine. However, the engines are expected to be tuned to produce more power to compensate for the bigger size.

Citroen C3 EV

The French automaker is set to venture into the Indian EV market with the launch of its first EV in the form of the Citroen C3 EV. It will be a small electric hatchback based on the C3, and more features are anticipated for it than for the ICE version. It may have a 50kWh battery pack and an electric motor with a 350km range with 136PS and 260Nm of torque. Another option for the electric hatchback could be a smaller battery pack with a 300-kilometer range. It will compete with the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, and the anticipated Tata Punch EV once it is available.

BMW 7-Series and BMW i7

With the introduction of its most opulent vehicle, the 7-Series sedan, BMW has advanced significantly. It has created a luxurious, technologically advanced vehicle to compete with models like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A8L. Starting with the redesigned split headlamps, the seventh-generation BMW 7-Series features a sportier appearance than the previous generation. The opulent 7-Series vehicle includes a 31.3-inch, 8K cinema screen installed on the roof. BMW is set to offer three engine choices for its flagship 7 Series sedan: a performance-oriented 543 bhp, 4.4 L twin-turbo V8 engine (M760i), and a 299 bhp, 3.0 L inline-six diesel (730d).

The new BMW i7 vehicle, which is effectively an all-electric version of the 7-Series, will also go on sale. A 101.7kWh battery will power the BMW i7, giving it a WLTP range of 590–625 kilometres on a single charge.