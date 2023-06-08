Maruti Suzuki Engage Launch In India On July 5: Here’s All About It - Design, Features, Specs, Price

Maruti Suzuki Engage is going to be the company’s next launch in the Indian market. The launch is confirmed by the carmaker for July 5. The Engage is a result of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota strategic alliance. Thus, it is easy to figure out that it will quintessentially be the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Engage for Maruti Suzuki will be what the Glanza is for Toyota. Also, this makes it the first attempt of the carmaker in the 7-seater full-size MPV space. Of course, it will sit above the Ertiga and XL6 in the company’s line-up. But will it just be a rebadged iteration of the Innova Hycross?

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Design

The overall silhouette of the Engage will be identical to the Innova Hycross but will get a slightly revised nose and tail. Over to the front, the design treatment could follow the Grand Vitara’s suit. A thick chrome ribbon could dissect the large hexagonal grille into two. Moreover, the headlamps assembly is likely to be a vertically-split unit. Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki Engage could use a different design for the alloy wheels. Overall dimensions might remain unchanged, except for a few millimetres in extra or shaved off. The rear fascia might utilise a different bumper and redesigned tail lamps.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Cabin

On the inside, there won’t be much to differentiate the Maruti Suzuki Engage in comparison to the Toyota Innova Hycross. After all, we have seen both the Hyryder and Grand Vitara up close. Changes will include different interior theme, along with ambient lighting. Also, Maruti Suzuki could rejig the variant line-up in terms of seating configurations. As of now, the Hycross is available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Performance

Like the Toyota Innova Hycross, there will be powertrain choices - 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid, available on the Maruti Suzuki Engage. The 2.0L NA petrol develops a rated output of 173 Hp against 209 Nm, while the strong-hybrid setup produces 183 Hp against 206 Nm. Transmission choices include a CVT and eCVT.

Maruti Suzuki Engage - Price

Maruti Suzuki will most likely be charging a premium over the Toyota Innova Hycross, as that has been the trend with models like the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Strong-hybrid). The Engage could be around Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the Toyota Innova Hycross, which is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.