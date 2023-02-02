Maruti Suzuki Fronx Receives Over 5,500 Bookings in India Ahead of April, 2023 Launch

Maruti Suzuki is preparing for the launch of new SUVs in India. One of those prominent launches is the Baleno-based Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The crossover compact SUV was unveiled on January 12, with the bookings for the car starting on the same day. Since then, the car has received over 5,500 bookings ahead of its official launch in April 2023. With this launch, the Indian automaker will have two models in the compact SUV segment. Furthermore, the company also plans on launching the Maruti Suzuki Jimny soon in the Indian market.

Looking at the design of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it is very clear that the crossover draws clues from the design of the Baleno and Grand Vitara. Furthermore, the car also shares features of the aforementioned models like DRLS, LED headlamps, 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless charger, HUD, 360-degree camera, and more. The car will also be high on safety with 6 airbags.

These features will be distributed among the five trims of Maruti Suzuki Fronx, i.e., Sigma, Delta, Delta plus, Zeta, and Alpha. These variants will have two engine options in the form of a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder NA engine and a three-cylinder turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine. These engines will be mated with a five-speed manual gearbox with the options of 6-speed torque AT in Zeta and Alpha variants.

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine gives out 100 hp of peak power and 147.6 Nm of peak torque. While the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine gives out 90 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The Indian automaker has made no announcement on the price of the car. However, Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to be in the range of Rs 8-11 lakh (ex-showroom). Being a compact SUV, the model will face tough competition in the Indian market from rivals like Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venu, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.