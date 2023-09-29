Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Becomes Fastest-Selling Mid-SUV, Clocks Sales Of 1 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has recorded a milestone of fastest 1 lakh sales in the Mid-SUV segment in less than a year. The car made its debut on September 26 and entered a market full of competition. The car competes against models like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in India. The success of the car against its rivals can be credited to its powertrain with the strong-hybrid technology.

The Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid is available with an e-CVT transmission and delivers fuel-efficiency of 27.97 km. It also comes loaded with a host of high-tech features such as colored Head-Up Display, 360-degree parking camera system, ventilated seats, etc.

The premium SUV Grand Vitara comes with aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors, a range of technologically advanced segment-leading features, and powertrain choices. The Intelligent Electric Hybrid has been leading the way for sustainable mobility for the company.

Currently, Grand Vitara comes with 12 variants across Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid, Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT, and CNG models. Reinforcing the safety quotient, the Grand Vitara comes with a host of active and passive safety features including the recently introduced Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in its hybrid variant.

Speaking on the phenomenal achievement, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “For more than four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, establishing benchmarks with its revolutionary product portfolio. The debut of the Grand Vitara last year heralded a new era, bestowing a truly magnificent experience upon SUV enthusiasts nationwide.

This remarkably versatile SUV exhibits prowess in traversing diverse terrains and satiates an array of consumer inclinations, earning it a favored status among our discerning customers. Grand Vitara accelerated Maruti Suzuki’s growth in the SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki today is No. 1 in the SUV segment with a market share of 22%. Within a mere twelve months since its launch, the Grand Vitara has notched an impressive feat, garnering the adoration of over one lakh customers."

He further added, “The testament to the model’s profound impact on Maruti Suzuki’s standing in the SUV market is the ten awards that it has bagged since the launch and its contribution to nearly 20% of NEXA’s overall sales. We extend heartfelt gratitude for an enthusiastic response from our valuable customers and hold optimistic expectations that this SUV will continue to spread the joy of mobility to countless more. Grand Vitara is leading the premiumization of the Mid-SUV segment, having an impressive 43% high-income audience. What makes it truly unique is our comprehensive technology offerings, ranging from Intelligent Electric Hybrid to ALLGRIP SELECT, addressing the diverse needs of the premium consumers, be it technology enthusiast or adventure seekers."