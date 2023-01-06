Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched priced at Rs 12.85 lakh, gets 26.6 km/kg mileage

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has launched the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV with CNG engine options starting at a price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG is available in two variants, Delta and Zeta, both with manual transmission. The top rung Zeta MT variant is priced at Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara S-CNG is the biggest and most expensive CNG SUV available in India and delivers a fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg (claimed). It is also available with the Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid, and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT options.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG develops a peak power output of 64.6kW @ 5500rpm and max torque is rated at 121.5 Nm @ 4200rpm in CNG mode.

The Grand Vitara is also the only premium CNG SUV to offer a 6-airbag variant for customers and features such as SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Grand Vitara S-CNG through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,723. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe iallows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Announcing the introduction of Grand Vitara S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models.”