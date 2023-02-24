Maruti Suzuki Ignis Prices Hiked in India: Now RDE-Compliant With Added Safety Features

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an underdog - the hatchback is one of the most practical purchases in the market. It sits below the Baleno in the company’s line-up retailed via its Nexa chain of outlets. As new RDE norms are coming in, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is now updated to comply with the new emission standards. In fact, the motor on the Ignis is now E20-ready. The company has also updated the feature list of the hatchback, as it now features an electronic stability program (ESP) and hill-hold assist. Of course, prices are now hiked by a small margin. An increase of around Rs 27,000 on average is introduced across variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Specifications

The Ignis rivals the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. The Ignis gets a K-series 1.2L 4-cylinder engine, which is highly renowned for its reliability and refinement. The motor puts out 83 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The hatchback is available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Talking of dimensions, the Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width, and 1,595 mm in height. As regards suspension, it comes fitted with Mcpherson struts on the front end, while the rear suspension setup is based on a torsion beam. The tyre size on the Ignis remains 175/65 R15.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Features

On the inside, it comes fitted with features like a Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, power windows, central locking, keyless entry, push-start function, tilt-adjust for the steering wheel, power-foldable ORVMs and more. The Ignis is currently available in a total of 7 variants, namely Sigma, Delta, AMT Delta, Zeta, AMT Zeta, Alpha, and AMT Alpha. Besides, the Ignis gets 320 litres of boot space and a 32-litre fuel tank.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Colours

Talking of colour options, there are nine of them on offer - 6 single-tone and 3 dual-tone. Single-tone colour options include Turquoise Blue, Lucent Orange, NEXA Blue, Glistening Grey, Silky Silver, Pearl Arctic White, NEXA Blue Ignis with a Black Roof, NEXA Blue Ignis with a Silver Roof, and Lucent Orange with a Black Roof.