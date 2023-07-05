Maruti Suzuki Invicto Hybrid MPV Launched In India Priced At Rs 24.79 Lakh: Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes as one of the company's MPVs to be sold through the NEXA outlet. Furthermore, the car is one of the Indian automaker's flagship models and comes as the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It is the fourth car developed under Toyota and Maruti Suzuki's partnership in India. The bookings for the car were already initiated in June for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Talking about the design, Maruti Suzuki Invicto takes inspiration from the design of the Innova Hycross. It features sleek LED headlamps, complemented by the signature Maruti Suzuki grille, along with the badge in the center. Furthermore, the new front and rear bumper design give the car its differentiated personality. To complement the overall look, the car holds the ground with uniquely designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also read: Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan Spotted Driving Mahindra Thar SUV: Watch Video

cre Trending Stories

The car gets an upright SUV-like stance, standing at 4,755 in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. Meanwhile, the car has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. These result in 239 L of storage space which can be further increased by putting down the rear seats.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variant-Wise Price

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto come with a modern design consisting of dual-tone leatherette interiors with champagne gold highlights. To be specific, it gets black and beige colour elements. Adding to the modern elements of the car, it gets a sunroof and a 3-row seating arrangement with captain seats in the second row. These can be had with the two-seating options, including a 7,8-seat arrangement.

Adding to it, the new MPV has features like a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Suzuki Connect and 6 speakers, ventilated front seats, a one-touch power tailgate, an 8-way adjustable power seat, multi-zone temperature control, ambient roof lighting, 7-inch instrument panel. Furthermore, the car offers connectivity with a smartwatch and Alexa. Similarly, the car comes with a multitude of safety features, including 6 airbags, TPMS, hill climb assist, hill-hold assist, electronic parking brake, and many more.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has three driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Power. It also offers an electric-only mode for shorter distances.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine working with an electric motor producing 137 kW of power and XX Nm of peak torque. This engine works with an automatic e-CVT gearbox making it the first Maruti Suzuki car without a manual gearbox. All of this, put together, provides a fuel efficiency of 23.23 kmpl.