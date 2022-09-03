Maruti Suzuki Jimny pickup truck version is off-road ready, details here

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most awaited small SUVs in India. The upcoming off-roader SUV has been spotted several times covered in camouflage. However, this time is different as the Suzuki Jimny's pickup version has been spotted off-roading in a forest-like area. The pickup truck version of the SUV seems to be on par with the small SUV in terms of looks as well as size. The pickup truck was headed to the 2022 International off-road fair to be organized in Versilia, Lucca in, Italy, by the end of September.

The leaked images of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny pickup truck might further fuel the expectations of off-roading enthusiasts who are waiting for the SUV in India. It is to be noted that the Jimny in the images has no roof covers or a rear cabin. Instead, the rear part has a cargo bed. Based on the video, the design of the SUV has been tweaked to enhance its off-roading capabilities while giving a significant boost to its looks.

Furthermore, it has gotten tired with deep treads to help it hold the ground in a better way. Moreover, contributing to a smoother off-road experience, the SUV seems to have an increased ground clearance to help it tackle rough terrain. Considering the aforementioned facts, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny pickup truck version might probably be more capable when taken for a small adventure compared to the normal SUV version.

The details of the powertrain of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny pickup truck version are not known yet. However, the stock Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that gives it close to 103 hp of power and peak torque of 138 Nm. The power transfer to the wheels is taken care of by a 5-speed manual transmission.