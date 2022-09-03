Janhvi Kapoor has probably joined the list of Mercedes car owners in the Bollywood celeb list. However, she did it a bit differently than others. The celebrity was recently spotted with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 350d. The SUV from the German automaker is one of the most well-known for its luxurious comforts and being a capable off-roader simultaneously. However, the actor went to choose a more moderate option as she didn't opt for the high-performance AMG version of the SUV. Even though the car is not a high-performance model, it still has a price of over Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, multiple other celebrities are owners of Mercedes-Benz G-Class, like Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Shergill, Sara Ali Khan, and others. The affection of celebrities towards the car can be understood as it carries the legacy of the German automaker with its looks. Furthermore, it gets an opulent interior loaded with features like a 12.3-inch screen which is both an infotainment system and an instrument cluster.

The current generation model was introduced by Mercedes-Benz in 2019. Since then, it has grown to be quite well-known and is frequently seen on the roadways. With a stiff axle in the back and a double-wishbone suspension up front, it uses electromechanical steering. The G-Class is incredibly strong and can climb nearly any place.

Also read: Toyota Innova Crysta modified with Lamborghini Urus body kit is sight to behold

The off-roading prowess of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class owned by Janhvi Kapoor can be understood by the low-range gearing setup, three locking differentials, and a large 241mm of ground clearance. The G350d can wade through water up to 700mm deep. Even the approach angle has improved since the old model. Its current approach, break-over, and departure angles are 30.9 degrees, 29.9 degrees, and 25.7 degrees, respectively.

Besides the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Janhvi Kapoor has also been riding in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is an ultra-luxurious saloon. Furthermore, she has also been seen in a Mercedes-Benz GLE.