Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Mod Shops, Modified With 20-inch Alloy Wheels - Watch

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is loved by enthusiasts across the globe for its looks. The SUV looks cute and tiny, but packs in a tuning potential that can help it sport the G-Wagen lines. The Indian market has recently seen the introduction of the Jimny. The deliveries have started in full swing. Thus, owners are reaching mod shops to get their possessions customised. Recently, we came across a modified example of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny that dons a set of 20-inch rims with low-profile tyres. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Monga Tyres, who are based out of Ludhiana, Punjab.

In the clip, the 5-door off-roader is visible with larger mag wheels. A 5-spoke design for the new alloy wheels is chosen by the owner. Thanks to the Jimny’s large squarish wheel arches, the rims fit well with sufficient space left in the wheel well for articulation. The Jimny comes with a 15-inch rim from the factory, which is wrapped in 195-80 section tyre. Although the tyre size is small and puny, it is a highway-rated tyre. Consequently, more owners are expected to slap on off-road-ready rubber on the Jimny.

Powering the Jimny is a 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology and tuned to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission option. It offers a fuel-efficiency of 16.94 kmpl for 5-speed MT and 16.39 kmpl for 4-speed AT and comes with a permanent ALLGRIP PRO (4WD). The 4WD system comprises a low-range transfer case and solid axles on both ends. The Jimny also gets brake-locking differential for increased capabilities.

The Jimny retails in a total of 6 variants - Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT, Alpha AT, Alpha Dual Tone MT, and Alpha Dual Tone AT. Prices for the entry-spec Zeta MT start from Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. For the range-topping Alpha Dual Tone AT, one will have to pay Rs 15.05 lakh, ex-showroom.