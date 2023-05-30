topStoriesenglish2615423
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives Equal Interest For Manual, Auto Trims From Buyers

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: The compact offroader has bagged over 30,000 orders as of now, and it is ready to launch in the Indian market by the first week of the coming month.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is ready to knock on our doors, as the launch is right around the corner. The company has recently revealed that it has received over 30,000 bookings for the compact off-roader. Interestingly, buyers are showing an equal split between the automatic and manual variants of the car. For starters, the Jimny is available with both manual and automatic transmissions - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. The Jimny is quintessentially a Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha rival, however, it is expected to go against the slew of compact SUVs as well due to its positioning in the Indian market.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review:

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Fuel Efficiency

As per a report on Autocar, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the manual trim will return a mileage of 16.94 kmpl, while the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the automatic trim has a fuel efficiency of 16.39 kmpl. Interestingly, there's not much difference between the fuel efficiency of the SUV in MT or the AT gearbox options. 

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Specs

As revealed earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will get both a 5-speed MT and a 4-Speed AT gearbox options. However, there is only a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine option that produces a peak power output of 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm of max torque. Moreover, the off-road attributes of the Jimny are very strong as it gets a standard AWD system in the form of the Suzuki AllGrip technology.

Also read - Tata Altroz iCNG First Drive Review: A Practical & Frugal Hatch For India?

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is compact in size, and is 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,590 mm long, and it gets a ground clearance of 210 mm. Boot space on the Jimny is 208 litres, but its squarish shape means that it can swallow some suitcases with ease. Also, the Jimny is a light-footed vehicle, tipping the scale at 1,200 kilograms only.

