Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch On June 7: Check Expected Price, Features

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the new offroader SUV Jimny in India on June 7, as per Autocar's report. The new SUV is one of the most-awaited vehicles from the automaker and was unveiled at the Auto Expo in India. Furthermore, the new model is expected to be a hot seller in the Indian market, as it has already received over 30,000 bookings even before the price revelation. With its off-roading prowess, the SUV will compete against models like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a boxy design with an off-roading appeal. To make it unique, the SUV gets a distinctive bonnet, which is complemented by round headlights. Following the pattern, the bumper houses round fog lamps. All of this is paired with the signature kinetic yellow colour of the SUV, along with the options like Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and red colour. It is to be noted that this will be the global debut of the five-door version of the car in India.

The car's interiors will have a 9-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and Arkamys sound system. Furthermore, it will have features like cruise control, ABS with EBD, ESP with a hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, six airbags, and a rear-view camera.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, NA K15B petrol engine that gives 105hp and 134.2Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This engine is tuned to offer a 16.94kpl mileage for the manual variant, while the automatic variant gives 16.39kpl. For off-roading, the Jimny is offering the AllGrip Pro 4WD system and a low-range gearbox with ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’, and ‘4WD-low’ modes.

Considering the rivals of the SUV in India, while taking the factor of its features, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to have a starting price in the range of Rs 10 lakh - Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).