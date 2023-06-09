Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Top 5 Features That 3-Door SUV Lacks

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been launched in India, increasing problems for the off-roader SUVs in the segment. The car competes explicitly against the budget off-roaders like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the domestic market. Furthermore, the India-first model has been launched at a very competitive price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting its rivals. With this in mind, Thar might be facing a tough future ahead, with Jimny offering several benefits over Mahindra's SUV. To list a few, here are some of Jimny's benefits over Thar.

Five-Doors

Maruti Suzuki Jimny's five-door version made its Global debut in India. However, Thar is currently sold in a 3-door version, which consequently makes it tough for the passengers to get in the rear seat. To resolve the seating arrangement issue, the automakers plan to launch a 5-door version of the SUV. Currently, there is no official information on the launch of the car.

Safety Feature

On the front of safety, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offers 6 airbags along with multiple other features. This is a massive advantage over the Mahindra Thar, which is sold with two airbags. However, this does not raise a question about the safety of the SUV, as it has been awarded a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP tests.

LED Headlamps

Keeping the design language in touch with its legacy, Mahindra Thar doesn't have LED headlamps. Though, giving it a 'retro-ish' look, the lack of this feature pokes a big hole in the feature list of the SUV. However, Maruti Suzuki Jimny fills this gap even while carrying forward its classic design.

Infotainment System

The consumers who prioritise infotainment systems as a prerequisite to buying a car will see themselves bending towards the Jimny. The car gets an edge over the Mahindra Thar because of its Arkamys Audio Driver.

Headlamp Washer

When someone goes off-roading, the car is bound to get dirty. To deal with this problem, the off-roader SUV gets a headlamp washer. However, this feature is missing on Mahindra Thar. But it won't be fair to blame the SUV for missing these features as most models in the segment miss it.