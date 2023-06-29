Maruti Suzuki Jimny With 22

The fourth generation of the Suzuki Jimny is on sale in our market in a 5-door rendition. The model has proved its mettle in terms of tuning potential internationally. Now, it is repeating the show in India as well. Earlier we shared pictures and videos of an example with 20-inch rims and a 5-inch lift. Now, we came across another modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny that gets even bigger 22-inch alloy wheels, draped in low-profile tyres. The alloy wheels feature a multi-spoke design with a machine finish, and the tyre size happens to be 265/35/R22.

The video is uploaded by Tarun Vlogs3445 on YouTube, where the host shows public reaction for the modified Jimny. While certain owners are still waiting for the delivery, the owner here has got the delivery in only 3-4 days after booking one. Of course, these alloy wheels have increased the appeal and road presence of the Jimny, but the increased contact patch will negatively affect its performance and handling. Since deliveries have just started, we are looking forward to seeing some interesting and purposeful modifications on the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Tyre Upgrade

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being pitted as a purpose-made off-roader. Thus, the most essential upgrade for the SUV remains a nice set of AT tyres. In such a case, owners can plonk in 215/75 or 235/70 tyres on the stock rims. Also, there are a multitude of options available in the market from various brands - Ceat, Apollo, Yokohama, Continental, BF Goodrich and more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Specs

Talking of mechanical specifications, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start-Stop technology and is tuned to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission option. It offers a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kmpl for 5-speed MT and 16.39 kmpl for 4-speed AT and comes with a permanent ALLGRIP PRO (4WD).