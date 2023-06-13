Maruti Suzuki Jimny With Chunky AT Tyres Is All Set To Go Offroading - Check Pics

Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny is what all of us saw coming. It would be wrong to say that none of us expected to see Maruti Suzuki Jimny in numerous modified versions with some being just a mall crawler, whereas some taking the more practical route to excel off the road. As heard from reliable sources, tuning houses in India has already started stocking G-Wagen kits for the Jimny, while tyre sellers are stocking up on R15 AT rubbers. Interestingly, the latter is turning out to be the first step to the modification route by owners. Well, we recently came across a Maruti Suzuki Jimny that now rides on a set of AT tyres.

As can be seen in the pictures, the Jimny looks tasteful with chunky AT rubber. These tyres are Continental Conti Cross AT. Also, it should be noted that the Jimny seen here is the top-spec Alpha AT trim, which comes with alloy wheels from the factory. However, the owner has swapped them with steelies. Well, these appear to be 235-section tyres. They look good on the Jimny, nonetheless. In addition, the owner has also installed a couple of accessories from the dealership itself, like door visors, fender trims, ORVM trim and more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Specs

The Jimny can sport 215/75 R15 and 235/70 R15 tyres on its stock rims and suspensions with ease. Opting for a lift kit with the latter offers more leverage in terms of articulation. Talking of the Jimny’s mechanical bits, a 1.5L NA petrol motor is fitted under its bonnet. The motor is tuned to push out a peak output of 105 bhp and 134.2 Nm. The engine channels power to a transfer case, which comes with three modes - 4H, 4L, and 2H. The Jimny can be paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. The SUV also gets solid axles on both ends with brake-locking diffs.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Features & Price

Coming down to the cabin, the Jimny offers easy accessibility to the rear doors. The seats are, although small. For convenience for passengers, there is a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Also, six airbags are a part of the package on the Jimny. The SUV further gets automatic climate control, UV-cut glasses, power windows, keyless entry & go and more. Prices for the Suzuki jimny start from Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom.