Maruti Suzuki Nexa Completes 8 Years In India, Achieves 2 Million Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, NEXA celebrates eight glorious years of delivering global automotive experiences to customers. Conceptualised and designed with the philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’, NEXA offers unparalleled car ownership experiences while offering products that match evolving customer lifestyles. In a short span of eight years, NEXA has delighted over 2 million customers with over 460 state-of-the-art showrooms covering more than 280+ cities across the country.

Speaking on the eighth anniversary of NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation and delivering global standards of automotive experiences, NEXA marked the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences in India. Conceptualised first in 2015, NEXA’s core philosophy aims at providing unique experiences, along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. NEXA’s successful eight years with over 2 million happy customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us over the years.”

Signifying NEXA’s endeavour to create cars of the future, NEXA’s CRAFTED FUTURISM design language encapsulates three major pillars: NEXpression, NEXtech, and NEXperience. The dynamic design language is a fusion of sophisticated design with the use of advanced technology for creating striking road presence, while lending a practical touch to ensure unparalleled convenience for customers. A work of art that is inspired by the future, the design language is exclusively crafted to match the refined tastes of NEXA customers.



NEXA's product range harmoniously blends contemporary design with revolutionary technology and premium features to deliver an experience par excellence for every customer. With 8 models in its portfolio, NEXA in its 8th year of operations has a product for every type of customer with a premium hatchback (Baleno), a mid-size sedan (Ciaz), four SUVs (Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx, and Ignis), an MPV (XL6) and its flagship model the Invicto – a premium UV. With its extensive model line-up, NEXA is leading the charge for Maruti Suzuki SUVs with new-age Hybrid technology and AllGrip off-road SUVs.

NEXA’s endeavour is to offer unmatched experiences that are focused on the new, the unexplored and the unconventional. It is in perfect alignment with the NEXA values of being global, pampering, reliable, and innovative. Through these values, NEXA identified three pillars for providing unique and innovative NEXA experiences -NEXA Music, NEXA Lifestyle and NEXA Journeys.