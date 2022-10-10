Maruti Suzuki Nexa discounts: Save up to Rs 48,000 on Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and more

The festive season is already brewed up and carmakers are jolting down all their efforts to make the most out of it, in terms of numbers on the sales tally. The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, is also prepping up to extract big volumes out of this festive season. Well, the company is already offering lucrative deals on its model line-up sold under the Arena chain of outlets. Now, the brand is extending massive discounts on its Nexa model line-up, which comprises Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, Grand Vitara, and XL6. So, in case you are planning to get home a Nexa car this month, here’s how much you can save on your purchase.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Discount

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 48,000 on the Ignis. Yes, you read it correctly. The deal comprises a cash benefit of Rs 28,000, which is only applicable on the purchase of manual variants only. Additionally, this deal includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000, applicable for both manual and automatic trims.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Discount

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been recently updated, and therefore, a minimal discount of Rs 5,000 is available in the form of an upfront cash benefit on manual trim only. The Baleno is currently available with a 1.2L petrol motor with 2 transmission options - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Discount

The brand’s C-segment sedan - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, gets benefits of up to Rs 40,000. It includes a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz is on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol motor, and it is currently due for a major overhaul for both styling and powertrain.

No Discount Offers

On the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the brand is not offering any discount whatsoever. The XL6 has been kept away from discounts for a long, as the MPV enjoys a long waiting period. Similarly, the Grand Vitara being a new product is receiving a warm response from the Indian audience.