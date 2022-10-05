Diwali 2022: Maruti Suzuki offers MASSIVE discounts of upto Rs 56,000 on Dzire, Swift and more

With the onset of the festive season, car manufacturers have started offering discounts on their vehicles to increase their sales. In a similar attempt on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali 2022, Maruti Suzuki has begun discount offers on its cars of up to Rs 56,000 for October 2022. The car discounts are for models like S-Presso, Dzire, Celerio, Swift, Alto, and WagonR. These offers comprise exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate discounts. It is to be noted that this time the Indian automaker has also opened offers on CNG models of various cars.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

Maruti Suzuki S Presso has got the highest discount of up to Rs 56,000 on the manual variant. The deals include an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, cash discounts of Rs. 35,000, and corporate discounts of Rs. 6,000. Meanwhile, the S Presso AMT versions receive offers of up to Rs 46,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently available with the second-highest deals of the company, starting at Rs 52,000 for AMT variants, which includes cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 7,000, and exchange bonuses of Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, a total of Rs 17,000 can be deducted from the price of its manual transmission variations.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

For the manual versions of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is getting a total discount of Rs 51,000, which comprises cash discounts of Rs 30,000, corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, and exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000 The hatchback's AMT models, however, receive a total discount of Rs 41,000 instead. Additionally, the Celerio CNG is now offered with a Rs 10,000 total discount.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

With total bonuses worth Rs. 47,000 on AMT variants and Rs. 30,000 on manual variants, the Maruti Suzuki Swift proposes attractive offers for consumers this Diwali.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

On both the AMT and manual versions, the recently released Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 budget hatchback receives a total discount of Rs 39,500. This includes exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000, cash discounts totaling Rs 17,500, and corporate advantages worth Rs 7,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

For this month, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is given a Rs 36,000 total discount. The lower trims, on the other hand, earn savings of up to Rs 36,000, while the entry-level trim only receives discounts up to Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The tallboy hatchback Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is getting a total discount of up to Rs 31,000 in October 2022 for both its manual and AMT variants. Additionally, Maruti is providing discounts totaling Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 on the base and highest-specified trims of the Wagon R CNG, respectively.