Maruti Suzuki offering discounts of upto Rs 25,000 on THESE Nexa cars! Check here

To improve the sales number and recover from a slow start Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the Nexa cars. Previously discounts were also offered on the Maruti Suzuki Arena cars like Brezza and Celerio, among others.

This discount stands for the month of February. Starting with the Ignis, which carries cash discount offers of up to Rs 5,000. Along with the cash offers they have offered exchange discounts of Rs 10,000. In addition, corporate discounts of Rs 2,100 can also be availed on the model.

Before the launch of the new 2022 Baleno, the premium hatchback's ongoing model also carries offers. It gets a cash discount worth Rs 10,000. Adding to it, the manual and CVT variants will have an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Nexa's sedan Ciaz also has offers on it. The car comes with a Rs 25,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. This month, there are no official deals on the XL6 from the Indo-Japanese company.

The Maruti S-Cross, the brand's flagship model, is available for Rs. 15,000 cash discount. Aside from that, the SUV will receive Rs. 25,000 exchange incentive and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount this month.

It is also to be noted that, along with the 2022 Baleno, the brand is planning on launching multiple new cars. These new launches will be covering many different segments ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs.

