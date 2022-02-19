Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty buys new Audi Q7 worth Rs 88.33 lakh

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty recently bought a new 2022 Audi Q7. The new SUV was recently launched in the Indian market, appealing to luxury SUV consumers. The image of the new car was shared by the actor through her social media account.

Audi Mumbai also shared the photo of Athiya Shetty receiving her new car. From the looks of it, her Audi Q7 is a Navarra Blue version. In addition, the new car is the Audi Q7 55 TFSI Q Tech variant.

The Audi Q7 2022 facelift is now available in India, with a starting price of Rs 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for this huge 7-seater SUV. The pricing ranges from Rs 88.33 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 88.33 lakh (ex-showroom), with Athiya's version costing Rs 88.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

After a two-year hiatus, the Audi Q7 debuted in the market in 2022. The new Q7 has a more expensive appearance and offers additional functionality. A BS6 certified engine is now available.

The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine churning out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of max torque. It transfers to the Quattro AWD system through an 8-speed automatic transmission. It also gets a mild hybrid with a 48V electric motor.

The number '7' quite efficiently represents the massive size of the car, considering Audi's naming scheme. However, the size doesn't hinder the speed of the car. It is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sonam Kapoor are among the Indian celebs who own Audi Q7s. The other SUVs in the segment are Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Discovery and BMW X7.

