Maruti Suzuki offering discounts up to Rs 47,000 on Alto, WagonR and more

Maruti Suzuki is putting a firm foot forward to increase the sales of their vehicles in the Indian market. To move towards the goal, the homegrown automaker has started offering benefits on its Nexa and Arena cars. Next, cars like Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Ciaz and Ignis are being offered with significant discounts. Similarly, Arena cars like Alto, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Vitara Brezza and others are on offer. These discount offers include cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange benefits as well.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars on discount:

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The S-Cross receives the greatest discount of all Nexa vehicles, at Rs 47,000, which comprises a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange incentive of Rs 25,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is one of the premium sedans from the Indian carmaker. For the month of May, it is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 35,000. The discount includes Rs 25,000 as an exchange benefit and Rs 10,000 as a corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Among the small cars, Maruti Suzuki Ignis has received the benefits of offers. For the month of May, the car is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 32,000 which comprises Rs 15,000 as cash discounts, Rs 10,000 as an exchange bonus and Rs 7,000 as corporate discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Arena cars on discount:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The tall-boy hatchback Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market and has been around for years. The current iteration of the hatchback comes with two engine options, both available in AMT trims. The car is available with the most attractive discount offers of up to Rs 31,000 for the 1.0-litre variants, while the 1.2-litre variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 21,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The small-sized hatchback Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in the Indian market with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with the option of an AMT trim. This small-sized car is available with big discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on both the manual and AMT trims.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts one of the highest fuel efficiencies of the cars in the Indian market. The hatchback is offered with petrol and CNG engine option in the Indian market with manual and automatic transmission. It is to be noted that the ongoing model of the car is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 26,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is another one of the popular cars from the Indian manufacturer known for its comfortable handling and spacious cabin. It also feats a sporty look to appeal to the consumers. This hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 25,000 for the month of May.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been around for decades now and has its fair share of popularity in the hatchback segment of the Indian market. This car is offered with a 796cc engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox in both petrol and CNG trims. During the month of May, buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 24,000 on the cars. However, the STD variant of the car gets a discount of Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan sibling of the Swift, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is liked by the consumers for its spacious cabin, smooth engine and easy handling. This compact sedan is available with discount offers of up to Rs 22,000.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is about to receive a facelift version soon; however, before the launch, the compact SUV has been receiving discount offers every month. For the month of May, the car is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 22,000.