Maruti Suzuki offering discounts upto Rs 36,000 on Celerio, Brezza, Alto, Swift and more

Indians biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits of upto Rs 36,000 on various models in its Arena line-up. The offers consist of discounts, exchange offers and corporate benefits.

The models available with these discounts are Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Eeco and Vitara Brezza. The timings of the offers are important as Tata has also started offering discounts on its various cars.

Maruti Suzuki Alto (upto Rs 36,000)

Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the smaller hatchbacks from the carmaker and has received the loved of people for more than 20 years. Alto still continues to receive the love of the people, and the feeling of affection will be increased with the benefits of up to Rs 36,000. However, the catch is that the CNG variants are not on offer.

Read also: Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos spec comparison: Cabin, features, price and more

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (upto Rs 36,000)

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the first micro SUVs in the Indian market. Now it is being offered with the benefits of Rs 36,000, the offers consist of discounts, exchange offers and corporate discounts. Though, they have held back the discounts for the CNG variants of S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (upto Rs 31,000)

Wagon R is another Maruti Suzuki's model that has received a lot of love from Indian customers and has been in the market for years. It continues to get upgrades to date to attract more new buyers. To increase the attraction, it is now being offered with the benefits of up to Rs 31,000 for the 1.2-litre variants. Likewise, the 1.0-lire variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 26,000. Like Alto and S-Presso, there are no offers on the 1.0-lire CNG variants.

Maruti Suzuki Swift (upto Rs 27,000)

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, a hatchback from India's largest carmakers, is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. The comfortable and balanced hatchback has got benefits of up to Rs 27,000. However, the base LXi variants have slightly lower offers of up to Rs 17,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (upto Rs 31,000)

The Swift inspired sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most comfortable and spacious cars from the carmaker in its segment. It also has the title of one of the most selling models from Maruti Suzuki. This sedan is now being offered with comfortable benefits of up to Rs 31,000.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco (upto Rs 24,000)

Eeco is also one of Maruti Suzuki's models that brings in good sales numbers for the company. The vehicle is now being offered with the benefits of up to Rs 24,000 for both 5-seater and 7-seater variants. However, the CNG variants of the Eeco has been excluded from the offers.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (upto Rs 22,000)

Before the launch of the 2022 Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has sweetened the deal for the buyers of the ongoing Vitara Brezza. The model is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 22,000. This offer seems imperative as this generation is now a bit behind the new generations of the rivalling models.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio (upto Rs 22,000)

The updated 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the newly launched models that have been provided with offers. This new model attracts buyers for being the most fuel-efficient model. Now, with the benefits of up to Rs 16,000, it has also become a "pocket-efficient" model.

Live TV

#mute