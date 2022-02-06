Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos spec comparison: Cabin, features, price and more

Kia Carens will soon be on the roads after its launch in February. It is Kia's fourth model in India and the latest one at that. The Carens comes after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. Talking about the other models, it is essential to note that the MPV is built on the same platform as the Seltos.

Because of the common ground of the platform, people are calling Carens as the "7-seater Seltos." Very similar to what happened in the case with Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta. But is that all the Carens is, a 7-seater Seltos? We find out with a detailed comparison of the Kia Carens and Kia Seltos.

Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

To no one's surprise, Kia Carens is obviously bigger than the Seltos, though built on the same platform, the body design and dimensions are significantly different. Looking at the numbers, Carens is 4,540mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,708 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. However, Seltos is 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2610mm.

In simple terms, Carens is much more spacious and hence comfortable for a long journey on the highways. Though on paper, Seltos has the upper hand when it comes to manoeuvring it in the streets.

Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos: Features

Since Kia Carens is the latest model from the Korean automaker, it gets an updated cabin design equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster all beautified with all-LED lighting, ambient Cabin lighting, electric sunroof, air purifier, ventilated seats and one-touch tumble-feature for the second row, with power-adjustable OVRMs among other things.

Coming to Kia Seltos, it has quite a sporty feel to the interiors equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, analogue dials in the instrument cluster, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, air purifier, ambient cabin lighting.

Kia Carens being the latest, tops the features category, though with a very fine margin.

Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos: Safety

Kia Carens is made safe with features like six airbags, EBD, ABS, hill-decent control, hill-start control, all-four-disc brakes, brake assist, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, Highline tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse parking sensors for the base variants. The other top variants will have reverse cameras, front parking sensors and rain-sensing wiper.

For the Seltos, safety depends on six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, emergency stop signal, and hill assist control.

Basically, both these cars are on the same level in terms of safety features. These features give all-around protection to keep the passengers safe and sound.

Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos: Engine

Kia Carens and Kia Seltos come with the same engine options as petrol and diesel engine. The petrol options consist of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine. The 1.5-litre engine churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. However, the 1.4-litre engine gives out 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. These engines come with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT options.

For the diesel option, it has a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. This engine transfers power using a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Even though the stats on paper say they are the same, Seltos gives a sportier feel with the compact design, adequately designed interiors and lighter kerb weight.

Kia Carens vs Kia Seltos: Price

Kia Carens is supposed to fall under Rs 20 lakh, expected to be ranged between Rs 16-20 lakh. However, Kia Seltos falls in the range of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh.

To culminate the discussion, it is safe to say that Seltos is better for a sportier feel and is easier on the pocket, but Kia Carens gives a bit more features with more space, seating capacity and comfort.

