Maruti Suzuki Offers Discount Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Baleno, Ignis And Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki recently expanded its lineup in the Indian market with the launch of multiple new models including Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx, and others. The launch of these new models helped the Indian automaker increase its sales number with Fronx becoming one of the ten best-selling cars in the month of September. To boost sales further, the company offered discounts on various Arena models including Swift, Wagon R, Alto K10, and others. Following this, the brand is now offering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on its Nexa models including Baleno, Ignis, and Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the premium hatchbacks from the automaker that enjoys significant popularity in the Indian market. It competes against rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, and others for the consumers' attention.

For the month of September, the car is available with a discount of up to Rs 35,000. The discount consists of consumer offers, exchange benefits, and a special festive offer. Specifically, the consumers can get an offer of up to Rs 5,000 on booking the car between September 2 and 19.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The sedan is being sold with discounts of up to Rs 48,000. For Indian consumers, the car comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that works with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter gearbox. It is worth mentioning that the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz faces tough competition from models like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and others in India.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is getting the maximum discount of up to Rs 65,000. Among these, the automatic models are available with a discount of up to Rs 55,000. It is worth mentioning that, Ignis is the most affordable model in Nexa's lineup with a price starting from Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom).