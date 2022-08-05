It is the start of another month, and it is welcomed with heavy rains across the nation. Also, what else’s raining in the country - discounts, is what we know. The country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, is on its toes to launch new products in our market. The company will soon be launching the Grand Vitara and the new-gen Alto K10 in the country. However, the company is offering discounts on its model line-up. In fact, the deals are pretty lucrative. So, if you are in the market to get home a Maruti Suzuki car this month, here’s how much you can save on your purchase.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Discounts

Although the Maruti Suzuki Alto is soon set to be launched in a new-gen model, it is currently being offered at discounts of up to Rs 23,000. The deal includes an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a cash benefit of Rs 8,000, and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discounts

The minuscule SUV has just been updated with new tech onboard. However, it is available with mouth-watering discounts. The S-Presso is available with an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Buyers will also be benefitted from a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Also read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 unveiled: Detailed image gallery of design, features - IN PICS

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discounts

The Celerio is making big numbers on the tally in terms of YoY growth. To further strengthen its numbers, the company is providing great deals on purchasing the model this month. The deal comprises an exchange bonus of 15,000, along with a cash benefit of Rs 35,000. Also, let’s not forget the Rs 5,000 corporate benefit.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Discounts

The country’s best-selling car - Maruti Suzuki WagonR, is on sale with benefits of up to Rs 30,000, which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts

Spy Shots of the upcoming 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift have made enthusiasts wait for their next car purchase, but Maruti Suzuki is luring buyers with discounts it seems. The Swift is available with discounts going up to Rs 45,000 this month. It includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the sedan based on the people-pleasing Swift. It scores big numbers on the sales tally. However, the sedan is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a cash benefit of Rs 5,000. The discount is applicable on purchasing the car this month.

Also read - Polaris RZR Pro R Sport ATV launched in India at Rs 59 lakh - Check Images

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Discounts

Sadly, there are no discounts being offered on the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, as it is the company’s freshest model in the country. Well, we hope it will soon join the list to make the deal sweet for consumers.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco remains the only van that the company sells in the country currently. Well, the Eeco is available with multiple deals, which include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

The company is currently not offering any discount on its CNG line-up whatsoever.