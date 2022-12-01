Maruti Suzuki retains top-spot, sells over 1.50 lakh units in India: WagonR, Swift, Alto, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest automaker in the nation, recorded a 14 percent growth in total wholesales by selling 1,59,044 units in November. In November 2021, the business had delivered 1,39,184 units to dealers, according to a statement from MSI. It was stated last month that domestic sales for the company increased 18 percent to 1,39,306 units from 1,17,791 units in November 2021. Sales of small cars, including the Alto and S-Presso, jumped from 17,473 units in the same month last year to 18,251 units this month.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, rose to 72,844 units as against 57,019 cars in November 2021. Sales of the mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,554 units as compared with 1,089 units in November last year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, rose to 32,563 units as compared with 24,574 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said. The company said that exports declined to 19,738 units against 21,393 units in the year's corresponding month.

It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki is working on making their models feature-rich with a premium appeal to attract more consumers. The recently launched new models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the facelifts of Baleno, as well as Brezza, back the claim. In October, the company claimed that these models led to sales for the company, and the company registered sales of 167,520 units.

Looking at the competition, Maruti Suzuki is way ahead of other Indian automakers. In the month of November, Tata Motors recorded overall sales of 75,478 units in India. Similarly, Mahindra and Mahindra posted sales of 30,392 units in November 2022. While the Indian automaker's other competitors, like Kia, sold 24,025 units in November. Similarly, Skoda sold 4,433 units in India.

With inputs from PTI