Tata Motors records increased sales, electric vehicles lead with 146 percent YoY increase

Tata Motors is one of the major auto manufacturers in India. The automaker has been registering growth in its sales number. For the month of November, the automaker has registered sales of 75,478 units of overall sales in India. This makes for a 21 percent growth in overall year-on-year sales compared to 62,192 units sold in the same month last year. It is to be noted that the auto manufacturer sold 73,467 units in the domestic market, showing a growth of 27 percent for the brand.

Tata Motors registered sales of 29,053 units in India which is a decline of 10 percent for the automaker compared to 32,245 units sold in November 2022. However, the passenger vehicle sales of the brand saw an increase of 55 percent in year-on-year sales, with the sale of 46,425 units compared to 29,947 units. The manufacturer has also noticed a massive growth in the sales of its electric vehicles, with the sales of 4,451 units showing a growth of 146 percent compared to November 2021.

Also read: Skoda reports BI-FOLD increase in sales for November; Kushaq, Slavia help bolstering numbers

The automaker registered a growth of 33.3 percent in the year-on-year sales of passenger vehicles selling 45,220 units. It is to be noted that the company sells multiple models in India, like Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Punch, and more, in the Indian market.

Moreover, after electric vehicles and ICEs, the auto manufacturer is expanding its model lineup of CNG-powered vehicles. The company recently launched the Tata Tiago NRG CNG in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Before this, the automaker had launched the CNG version of Tiago and Tigor CNG in January.

Similarly, the electric vehicle model lineup of the company includes multiple models, with Tata Nexon EV leading the sales of the company in the segment. The models seem to be liked by the consumer base hence the 146 percent year-on-year growth in the month of November.