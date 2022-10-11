Maruti Suzuki S-Cross not listed on company's website anymore: Discontinued?

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the brand’s flagship offering in the Indian market, until the arrival of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Now, the latter takes the position as the company’s flagship product. However, in a new development, the country’s largest carmaker has removed the S-Cross from its website. Yes, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has gone missing from the company’s Nexa chain of line-up, and the brand is tight-lipped about it. Well, the S-Cross was due for a major overhaul, which it has received in select international markets. However, the Indian market is kept away from it.

Considering that the Hyundai Creta never managed to woo Indian buyers and was a consistent dull seller, Maruti Suzuki is not keen on getting the updated S-Cross to our shores. In fact, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes to the Indian market as a Hyundai Creta rival and is the company’s new take on the mid-size SUV space. Also, it is welcomed by a warm response from the audience. Even before it was launched, the company received over 50,000 pre-bookings for the Grand Vitara. Well, talking of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, it is reported to be discontinued. Although, an official statement from the brand is still awaited.

For the discontinuation, the Grand Vitara effect is also to be blamed. The SUV is on sale in two configurations - a 1.5L NA petrol motor with mild-hybrid tech and a 1.5L NA petrol motor with strong hybrid tech. Interestingly, both the setups are enjoying equal demand from the market. In fact, the former also comes with an AWD layout. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara gets a host of class-leading features, like a heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting and more. For prices, it starts from Rs 10.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.