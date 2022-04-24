Maruti Suzuki S-Presso hatchback imagined as a rugged SUV, check pics

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is quite popular among buyers thanks to its SUV-like proportions, with an upright stance and 180 mm of ground clearance. A considerable number of people have bought the vehicle since it was launched in India in 2019. Although it's a "micro-SUV," its off-road capability is still somewhat limited. As a solution, using the S-Presso as a model, Bimble Designs developed a regular-sized SUV version.

From the front, the S-Presso retains much of its original appearance, including its toothed grille, curved headlights and muscular front bumper. However, there are a few notable alterations that make it seem to be a whole new vehicle.

As shown in the picture, the S-Presso is covered in huge off-road tyres that are mounted on black alloy wheels. The tyres alone give the car a hefty appearance, making it look bigger than it is. In order to fit the larger tyres, the body of the S-Presso has been enlarged as well. Consequently, the hood and the trunk have grown longer, and the wheel arches have become broader, giving the vehicle a bigger overall appearance in proportion to its width.

Also read: Kia Carens, Sonet to get CNG variant in India; spotted testing ahead of launch

This car's rendering includes a two-tone matte grey and orange paint scheme, sleek rear-view mirrors, a side step with a silver-coloured design element, LED headlamps with a unique take on daytime running lights, an LED strip on the front bumper and chunky side body cladding.

If this digital makeover ever happens, there will be a need for a larger engine. For now, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a 998cc engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. There is also a CNG version which reduces the power and torque figures to 59 PS and 78 Nm respectively.

Maruti Suzuki offers the petrol S-Presso with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT transmission, while the CNG version is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Live TV

#mute