Maruti Suzuki Sold A Brezza Every 3 Minutes In 2023: Best-Selling SUV In India

The updated 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift was launched in the country last year. We drove it and concluded that it is a no-nonsense pick in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. A similar acceptance towards this product is also portrayed by the buyers. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has thus become the highest-selling SUV in India in 2023. For CY 2023, the Brezza has recorded sales of 1.70 lakh units.

Watch 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Review:

Maruti Suzuki Sold A Brezza Every 3 Minutes In 2023

Well, making some arithmetic calculations, we found out that Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 465 units of Brezza every day. On average, the brand was selling almost 19 units of the SUV every hour. Impressed? If not, another way to put this into perspective is that Maruti Suzuki was selling a Brezza every 3 minutes.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mileage

The Brezza is admired for its butch styling, feature-loaded cabin, and high mileage figures. However, Maruti Suzuki has now turned things a little sour by restricting the mild-hybrid tech to automatic variants of the Brezza. Resultantly, the claimed mileage of the manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has gone down. Earlier, the SUV had a claimed mileage of 20.15 kmpl, while it is now reduced to 17.38 kmpl for the manual trims.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Specs

The SUV continues to be powered by the 1.5L NA petrol motor that puts out a rated power output of 100 horsepower and 136 Nm of max torque. It is available with both manual and automatic transmission. Moreover, the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit is also available, which pushes out a peak power output of 87.8 bhp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Features

Along with the omission of the mild-hybrid tech from the MT variants, the CNG variants will now miss out on ESP and hill-hold assist. Also, the SUV gets seat belt reminders for all seats, like the Jimny, which will beep for 60 seconds irrespective of the occupancy of seats. Other highlighting features, like the sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, Arkamys sound system, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit are still retained.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Price & Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts from Rs 8.29 lakh for the entry-level LXI MT variant and it tops out at Rs 14.14 lakh for the ZXI+ AT variant. It locks horns with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300 in the Indian market.