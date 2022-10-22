Ola S1 Air electric scooter launched in India, prices start at Rs 79,999: Gets range of 100 km

Ola Electric is celebrating this Diwali with the launch of its more-affordable electric scooter in the Indian market. The company has launched the new Ola S1 Air in the Indian market at an introductory price tag of Rs 79,999. Post Diwali, the scooter will cost Rs 84,999. While keeping the price competitive, the Ola S1 Air sits below the S1 and S1 Pro in the company’s line-up. Therefore, it misses out on a few things in comparison to the higher-spec variants of the electric scooter. Starting off with the visual distinctions, the S1 Air gets steel wheels, in comparison to alloy wheels seen on S1 and S1 Pro trims. Moreover, the front end uses telescopic forks for the suspension, as opposed to the single-sided suspension of expensive variants.

Ola S1 Air Design

The Ola S1 Air gets blacked-out panels on the sides, towards the lower portion. Moreover, the seat is altered and features conventional-looking tubular grab rails. The most crucial change on this S1 Air remains the new flat floorboard, unlike the curved floorboard of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Well, this will be highly loved by the Indian audience for its practicality quotient. Thankfully, the scooter gets a 7-inch touchscreen display, and it only weighs 99 kilos.

Ola S1 Air Specs

The Air features a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 100 km in Eco mode on a full charge. It will do 0-40 kmph in 4.3 seconds, while the battery capacity stands at 2.5 kWh, while the motor has an output of 4.5 kW.

Ola Move OS3

Also, Ola Electric has launched the Move OS3 for its electric scooter range. It gets party mode, along with ride analytics. In addition, the Move OS3 brings vacation mode, party mode, multiple screen interfaces, proximity unlock, phone call alerts, hill-hold assist and more. The vacation mode will make the scooter last its charge for 200 hours. The company has announced that Beta stage registrations for the new software start on October 25. Besides, a host of accessories for the Ola S1 electric scooter range will soon make their way to brands’ stores soon.

With 300 service centres spread across the country, the brand is eyeing to have over 200 experience centres by the end of this year. In fact, buyers can now have test drives as long as 24 hours. The brand’s journey to the international market is confirmed as well, with entry to Nepal by this year and to Latin America by next year.