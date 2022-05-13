Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker, announced that the first phase of its new manufacturing site in Haryana will cost Rs 11,000 crore. In a regulatory statement, the automaker stated it had completed the process of assignment of an 800-acre property at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).

The new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals.

In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore, MSI said. "The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future," MSI noted.

At present, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

With inputs fom PTI