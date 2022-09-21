MASSIVE congestion on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram, traffic disrupted amidst ongoing work

After the Jaipur to Delhi stretch of the flyover was closed from September 21 to 26 for load testing, there was severe traffic congestion on Wednesday near the Hero Honda Chowk. The load test will be carried out by the Indian National Highway Authority (NHAI). On Tuesday, the Gurugram traffic police issued a warning in this respect. The main road's shutdown had a serious effect; there was an 8 to 10-kilometer-long traffic jam, and it took commuters up to 25 minutes to travel the two-kilometer length of the freeway.

According to the traffic police advisory, those coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi were requested to use the service lane. Those commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk were requested to use the service lane and then take a U-turn under the flyover and later take left towards Subhash Chowk.

#WATCH | Haryana: Morning visual of Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram where traffic jam as long as 7-8 km was caused due to diversion of traffic amid ongoing work on a flyover pic.twitter.com/fwdTZnKm7N September 21, 2022

"The commuters coming from Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and going towards Jaipur should use the underpass to go straight, take a U-turn after emerging out from the underpass and then turn left towards Jaipur. Those coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk should take left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk through the underpass.

Also read: Tata Nexon new variant launched in India at Rs 11.38 lakh, celebrates production of 4 lakh units

"The motorists coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to move straight. Those coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur and then take a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi," said the traffic police advisory.

With inputs from IANS