Tata Nexon new variant launched in India at Rs 11.38 lakh, celebrates production of 4 lakh units

Tata Nexon SUV, first launched in September 2017, has achieved a new milestone by crossing the mark of four lakh SUVs produced in the last five years. To commemorate the achievement, Tata Motors has launched a new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant in India priced at Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that Nexon is also one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian automaker and had the title of being India's best-selling SUV in FY2022. Moreover, the SUV h continued to maintain its lead in April-August 2022 quarter too.

Tata Nexon took one year and ten months to produce one lakh units, and it took another year and eleven months to produce two lakh, with the third lakh units due in the following eight months. It took just seven months to manufacture the last 100,000 units.

The Nexon's popularity in the compact SUV market can be attributed to a variety of factors, including its availability of multiple powertrain options, including an EV, its distinction as the first Indian vehicle to receive five stars in Global NCAP crash tests for adult protection, and its availability in numerous editions with distinctive cosmetic upgrades.

The new Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant will be increasing the already long portfolio of the SUV. This new variant will bridge the gap between the XZ+(O) and the XZ+(P) variants. The new variant gets features like a wireless charger, ventilated seats, air purifier, and other features earlier available in the limited edition variant.

The new variant of the Tata Nexon will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine in combination with manual and AMT gearboxes. Furthermore, the Tata Nexon competes in a market full of potent rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more. Meanwhile, the Indian automaker is preparing for the launch of the Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market, which is expected to be one of the most affordable EV hatchbacks in India.