As the pandemic fades in India, automakers have started to show a sign of recovery, with May 2022 being one of the best months in the last couple of years. As per the recently released data, Maruti Suzuki, like every other month, takes the top spot with 8 out of 10 vehicles in the list belonging to the Indo-Japanese brand. Although they are still facing severe competition from the SUV segment, sales figures still show hatchbacks are always in demand. Among the top 10 list, apart from the 8 Maruti Suzuki cars, the two other vehicles in the list are Tata Nexon compact SUV on the second spot and Hyundai Creta mid-size SUV on the eighth spot.

Among top 10 are 4 hatchbacks, all from Maruti, 2 MPVs, both from Maruti, 3 SUVs, 1 each from Maruti, Tata and Hyundai and 1 sedan from Maruti itself. Based on the last month's sales number, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, the tallboy hatchback, has taken the top spot in the list of most sold vehicles clocking 16,814 units, showing a YoY growth of 706 per cent. The second most sold vehicle in India became a compact SUV in the form of the Tata Nexon, projecting the growing love of Indians for the segment.

Moving on, hatchbacks hold the third, fourth and fifth ranks on the list. Interestingly, all three of them are Maruti Suzuki cars, namely Swift, Baleno and Alto, selling 14,133 units, 13,970 units and 12,933 units, respectively. Following the hatchbacks, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga takes the sixth position with 12,226 units sold in the month of May.

The only sedan on the list holds the seventh position, i.e., the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, with 11,603 units sold in the Indian market in the month of May, registering 99 per cent growth in YoY sales. Hyundai Creta held eighth spot, Maruti Suzuki Eeco hold the ninth position on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on the tenth position.

