The May 2022 sales data is out and as usual, Maruti Suzuki has retained its numero uno position in India, as the country’s largest carmaker, with 8 out top 10 cars belonging to the Indo-Japanese brand. One such car among the top 10 list is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the most successful compact sedan in India. However, having a closer look at the numbers reveals another interesting fact. Not is the Dzire only sedan among the top 10 cars of India, it’s also the best selling sedan among the top 25 selling cars of India, making it the most popular sedan in the country.

The three box cars used to be considered premium class once in India, while hatchbacks were on the affordable side. SUVs, on the other hand, were limited, and exotic. With the launch of Ford Ecosport in 2013, a wave of small SUVs started and less than a decade later, we now see 9 out of top 25 best selling cars as SUVs, small and big. 11 of the top 25 cars are hatchbacks. The data prove the fact that SUVs are now the next best selling body type in India after hatchbacks, trumping sedans in India.

Also read: Top 10 best-selling cars in India: 8 Maruti Suzuki models in list, check details

As for the sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to reach 11,603 units in May 2022, as against 5,819 units sold in the same month last year, reporting a jump of 99 percent.

Based on the last month's sales number, WagonR, the tallboy hatchback, has taken the top spot in the list of most sold vehicles clocking 16,814 units, showing a YoY growth of 706 per cent. The second most sold vehicle in India became a compact SUV in the form of the Tata Nexon, projecting the growing love of Indians for the segment. The SUV sold 14,614 units which, compared to last year has witnessed a growth of 127 per cent in the Indian market.

Live TV

#mute