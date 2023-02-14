'MBA Chai Wala' Prafull Billore Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs 91.31 Lakh

Prafull Billore, famous as MBA Chai Wala is known for his tea shops has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over Rs 91.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The man is known for his inspiring story of dropping out of IIM Ahmedabad in 2017 to start a business selling tea is all set to inspire youth more with his brand-new German SUV. The news of the motivational speaker buying the new SUV was shared via a video posted on his Instagram handle. The video shows the influencer taking delivery of the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The video on Prafull Billore's Instagram account has gone viral now and has accumulated over 2.1 million views on the social media platform. Along with the video, Prafull also shared a picture with the caption saying, "Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime."

By the looks of it, Prafull Billore has bought the Polar white colour of the SUV. However, the SUV is available in India in multiple colour options like Mojave Silver Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, and Cavansite Blue Metallic.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE owned by MBA Chai Wala comes loaded with a host of features justifying its status of a luxury SUV. It gets features like 360 degree camera, active distance assist while driving, adaptive high beam, electrically adjustable seats with memory package, blind spot assist, and many more on the list.

A 2.0 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 245 PS and 500 Nm of maximum torque powers the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d. The 9-speed automatic transmission is coupled to the diesel engine. The vehicle has an electronically regulated top speed of 225 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 7.2 seconds.