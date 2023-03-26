Meet Batmobike: Anand Mahindra Approved Modified Jawa Motorcycle; See Pic

DC Comics created Batman and as part of the fictional hero's arsenal, the creators thought of the Batmobile. Since then the car transcended from fiction to reality multiple times. There have been multiple models of the Batmobile in the world. A similar vehicle that seems to be from the Batman verse has got the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The businessman shared a picture of a modified Jawa motorcycle with a black paint scheme.

Sharing the picture, Anand Mahindra called the modified Jawa, "The Batmobike" because of its special paint scheme. In the picture, the motorcycle can be seen covered in black paint throughout all its body. Taking a closer look, even the engine, handlebars, exhaust, and leg guards have dark paint. To give the motorcycle a distinct look, the fuel tank has a silver and gold strip. Furthermore, the rims of the motorcycle also have a similar theme. Adding to it, the motorcycle has a single-piece seat in sync with the theme.

Besides the paint scheme, there are multiple other changes around the motorcycle. For instance, the handlebars have been replaced and the bike now has an exposed side panel. Adding to it, the rear end of the Jawa motorcycle has been completely changed, The long seat has been replaced with a cowl and a smaller seat. It also has an extended mudguard, unlike the one on the stock motorcycle.

It is to be noted that the motorcycle in the picture seems to be a Jawa 42 which has a starting price of Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Originally, the bike comes in multiple colour options like Nebula Blue, Comet Red, Starlight Blue, Lumos Lime, Halley's Teal, and Galactic Green. The motorcycle comes with a 294 cc engine, with a max power output of 20.1 kW and a peak torque of 26.84 Nm.