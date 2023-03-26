topStoriesenglish2587980
Mumbai Man's Car Insurance Claim Rejected For Using Pvt Vehicle For Commercial Purpose

The Navi Mumbai businessman had also hired out his vehicle, which was against the norms laid down while it was being insured, the firm told the commission.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai Man's Car Insurance Claim Rejected For Using Pvt Vehicle For Commercial Purpose

The Thane Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission denied a man's request for compensation after his automobile was stolen because he had violated insurance regulations by using a private vehicle for business travel, an official said on Sunday. The insurance company's argument that the guy submitted his claim 42 days after the incident was sustained by the commission.

The Navi Mumbai businessman had also hired out his vehicle, which was against the norms laid down while it was being insured, the firm told the commission. The car was stolen on September 29, 2021, after which the man had sought Rs 4.90 lakh, including interest and legal fees, and compensation for mental harassment, the official added.

With PTI Inputs

