NewsAuto
AUTO

Meet India's first person to take a scooter to highest motorable road in the world

With capable adventure touring motorcycles that have the grunt to move a mountain, riding to Khardungla is easy. Well, meet the first-ever Indian man who took a scooter to the world's highest motorable road.

Written By  Mohit Bhardwaj|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bajaj Chetak is now on sale as an electric scooter only
  • Raj Krishan rode the first-gen Chetak to Khardungla from Hisar
  • Ride to Leh from Srinagar took him 16 hours, he reveals

Trending Photos

Meet India's first person to take a scooter to highest motorable road in the world

India has varied terrain with diverse habitation. Resultantly, the country also has roads of various kinds and at various elevations. The excitement to ride to the world’s highest motorable road, however, has some special bragging rights. Thanks to beautifully laid-out tarmac and internet connectivity, the exercise isn't as taxing as it used to be a couple of decades ago. Well, we recently came across a post shared by Bajaj Auto on their LinkedIn handle, which reveals the hardships of a two-wheeler ride to the world’s highest motorable roads back when Mr Raj Krishan attempted this on a Bajaj Chetak scooter.

In case you are wondering if Raj Krishan went on the new electrified Bajaj Chetak, the answer is no. He used the old ICE-powered Bajaj Chetak scooter, instead. As revealed by Raj, he started his journey from Hisar, Haryana, and it took him 16 long hours to reach Leh from Srinagar, making his way through the fatal Zoji-La Pass. While the journey was extremely tough he reveals, the air in Leh city was very thin with very low oxygen saturation.

Also read - Upcoming SUV car launches in India 2022: New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta 2022 Facelift and more

To ensure that he acclimatised himself before heading to the important stretch of the journey, he stayed in the city for 2 days. Later on, after receiving permission from authorities to climb the mighty Khardungla Pass on his Bajaj Chetak scooter, Krishan started his ride to the summit.

He told a media outlet while sharing his photography, “This picture is from the point in my journey where I successfully touched the highest road in the world during those times. The best part about my journey was my return to Hisar after 42 hours of driving continuously for 734 km. I am almost 60 years old now but this experience continues to bring joy to me even today.”

AutoBajaj ChetakLehLadakhKhardunglaworld's highest motorable road

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan