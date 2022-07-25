The Indian automotive industry is buzzing with SUV launches, with multiple new SUVs introduced in the country in the past few months, while many more are staring at an imminent launch. Automakers are expecting these SUVs to help push the auto sales as things go back to normal post Covid-19. In fact, SUV is the single largest selling body type in India, outpacing not only the sedans, but also hatchbacks. So much is the demand for SUVs, that almost all manufacturers are giving increasing preference to this body type, launching new products every now and then. In fact, some automakers have stopped making sedans and hatch altogether. These SUVs are big in size, practical, yet value-for-money as compared to equally sized sedans. We bring you a list of all the upcoming SUVs under Rs 25 lakh to launch in India in 2022.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Grand Vitara in India, resurrecting the popular SUV name. The freshen up Grand Vitara will get a host of changes over the current gen model, including a more premium and modern design language, updated cabin with new features and revised mechanicals and added safety features as well.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The midsize SUV segment is going to see an all-new entrant with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder this year. The global unveiling is slated for July 1, while the price announcement is expected closer to the festive season. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, and the latter will also have its own version of this SUV at a later stage. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be powered by two 1.5-litre petrol engines in India – one in mild-hybrid form and the other in strong-hybrid guise. Expect more details on its platform, design, interior and features to be revealed in the coming days.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced that it will launch the all-new Tucson in the Indian market soon. Hyundai will introduce its premium SUV with the 4th Generation model arriving in the second half of the calendar year. The SUV upon launch will be competing against the likes of Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market. The 4th Generation Hyundai Tucson features completely new looks with completely new grills complemented by the LED DRLs. Moreover, the car features several pronounced creases, and the back end features split tail lights and an LED light bar that runs the length of the car.

4. Kia Seltos Facelift

The Kia Seltos facelift was recently spied testing in India for the first time. Like the Creta, the Seltos too will receive a mid-life update with revised front and rear fascia. In fact, the Seltos could adopt similar design elements as the Carens sold here. There could be cosmetic updates on the interior as well, along with new features such as a 360-degree camera and ADAS technology. The Seltos, like the Creta facelift, will continue with the same powertrain options as now, and is expected to globally debut sometime in late July or August this year in Korea, followed by an India launch likely at the 2023 Auto Expo.

