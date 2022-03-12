Meet Radhamani amma, a 71-year-old woman who can drive trucks and buses

Radhamani amma is a 71-year-old woman from Thoppumpady, Kerala, who has, for long, been challenging the popular myth that men are better drivers than women. The old lady takes the passion for driving to a whole other level. The extraordinary thing about this grandma is that she holds the licence to drive vehicles across 11 different categories, reports CarToq.com.

According to the report, her driver's licence permits her to drive transport and non-transport vehicles. She is allowed to drive heavy motor vehicles like trucks, buses and lorries along with light motor vehicles. Her licence also permits her to drive vehicles like excavators, cranes and road rollers, among others.

Radhamani first started driving when she was 30 years old. Not surprisingly, the first vehicle she learned to drive was a car. The first time she drove was because her husband insisted on it, and with time, she discovered her affection for driving.

Also read: Maharashtra Budget: New Airport, EV Charging Stations and Metro- Here's all that's promised

At an age when most people think of retirement, Radhamani is helping her children run a driving school started by her husband in Kochi, Kerala, back in the 1970s. She started taking care of the school back in 2004 when she lost her husband in an unfortunate accident, reports CarToq.com.

Recently in 2021, she received her hazardous goods transportation licence. In 1988, she received her first bus and truck driver's licence. She drove a bus from Thoppumpady to Cherthala, where the authority for heavy vehicle licences was located at the time.

Source

Image Source

Live TV

#mute