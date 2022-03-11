हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra Budget: New Airport, EV Charging Stations and Metro- Here's all that's promised

The budget announced by the Maharashtra government's deputy chief minister and finance minister includes multiple allocations and announcements for the automobile, railway and aviation sectors.

Maharashtra Budget: New Airport, EV Charging Stations and Metro- Here&#039;s all that&#039;s promised
Image for representation

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the post of finance minister, presented the Maharashtra budget for 2022. The budget covered multiple sectors but here we have focused on what it had for the automobile, railways and aviation sectors.

The budget pushes forward to increase the adoption of electric vehicles for environment protection. Moving forward in this direction, the finance minister announced that 5,000 EV charging stations will be installed in the state. In addition, 3,000 eco-friendly buses will be bought for state transportation.

The government also announced Rs 1500 cr will be allotted for Pune Ring Road to improve transportation. The project is supposed to decrease the traffic in the city by covering the external areas. The development of the project is to be done in multiple phases.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi rides India-made Mahindra Thar SUV during Ahmedabad roadshow

As per the announcement a sum of Rs 7500 crore has been set aside for 10,000 km of road improvement under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-II and 6550 km of road improvement under the Prime Minister's Village Road Scheme Phase-3.

As for the rail sector, the budget allocates Rs 16,000 cr for the semi-high speed rail line between Nashik and Pune. The semi-high speed rail corridor is a 235.15 km project covering the distance between the two cities along with 20 railway stations. He also announced a detailed project report (DPR) for laying the metro network in Pune will be prepared.

As for the aviation sector, the finance minister announced building a new airport in Gadchiroli is in consideration. The announcement also included funding for airport improvements in Shirdi, Ratnagiri, Amravati, and Kolhapur.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraMaharashtra BudgetPune MetroAjit Pawar
Next
Story

Britain looking for helicopters, jets belonging to sanctioned Russians

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Bhagwant Mann will take oath as CM on March 16