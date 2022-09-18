Meet world’s first flying motorcycle Aerwins Xturismo hoverbike: Watch Video

Flying cars and flying bikes are expected to be the future of transportation. Approaching in the same direction, a Japanese manufacturer is planning on launching hoverbikes in the United States by next year. The new hoverbike made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show. With the debut, the bike's capability to fly or hover above the ground blurs the borders between fiction and reality. The makers of the hoverbike at Aerwins say that the birth of Xturismo is the beginning of a new journey into the future of transportation.

The Aerwins Xturismo hoverbike flies above the ground using multiple propellers in what seems to draw inspiration from the design of a quad-copter with extra propellers. It has two big propellers in the front and the rear end supported by four small ones, two on each end. The primary propellers are used to provide the necessary lift for the hoverbike, while the small ones act as a stabilizer.

This is the world's first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022

The propellers in the hoverbike are powered by an internal combustion engine aided by a battery. The noise of the power source combined with the propellers makes the hoverbike very loud, but the company hopes to bring down the decibels on it in the future.

Also read: Lamborghini Aventador worth over Rs 5 crore modified into monster truck with GIANT wheels - WATCH video

The Aerwins XTurismo is 3.7 metres (146 inches) long, 2.4 metres (94.5 inches) broad, and 1.5 metres (59 inches) tall. It can travel at a maximum speed of 60 mph (97 kph) for up to 30 to 40 minutes in the air. The hoverbike itself weighs 300 kg (661 pounds), credit to all the carbon fiber material used in the body and can carry up to 100 kg of payload (220.5 pounds).

Currently, the 200 Limited-Edition XTurismos will be delivered in 2022, after which mass production will begin when costs decrease. Hopefully, by the time this flying bike reaches that point, VTOL laws and regulations will have caught up.