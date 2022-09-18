Lamborghini Aventador worth over Rs 5 crore modified into monster truck with GIANT wheels - WATCH video

Lamborghini Aventador is one the prominent cars of the Italian brand known for its performance and aggressive design. The one thing that the car is not well-known for is being a monster truck; confused? Usually, monster trucks are built based on an SUV, a truck, or maybe a sedan, but someone thought of building an Aventador-based monster truck. The monster trucks based on SUVs look big and scary, but the body is mostly an empty shell. Contrary to that, this Italian beauty-based truck looks small but definitely is nothing short of being scary.

The menacing looks of the trucks can be credited entirely to the aggressive-looking Aventador. Moreover, the bright orange colour of the raging bull adds to the feeling. As if that was not enough, the car's modifiers have added an exoskeleton. The sportscar retains some of its original features like its signature headlights, the huge front air intakes, and the outline of the blacked raging bull logo. For an added appeal, they have siren-like lights on the roof of the monster truck. There are some additions as well, like one extra tire loaded on the back of the monster truck and a ladder integrated with the exoskeleton.

Watch video of Lamborghini Aventador monster truck

The Lamborghini Aventador monster truck has obviously undergone a host of mechanical changes to convert it into the big beast. The mechanical changes include changing the whole suspension system and adding the big knobbly tyres, and the changes need to change the whole drive system according to the truck's size.

Though, there is no information on what changes have been made to the engine. But it won't be wrong to guess that the stock V12 of the Lamborghini Aventador will be good enough to power the monster truck. However, taking a closer look, we can say that the modifiers have probably changed the placement of the engine. Usually, the engine of an Aventador is present at the rear end of the sportscar. In this one, we can see the radiator grille on the front end indicating the possible change.