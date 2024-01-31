Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.85 Crore: Details

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the facelifted version of its second-generation GLE Coupe, the AMG 53, starting at Rs 1.85 crore. This sleek SUV coupe showcases cosmetic enhancements while maintaining its powerful mechanical prowess.

Although the 2024 model retains the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, it now features a new 48V mild-hybrid system, contributing an extra 20hp and 200Nm when needed. This improvement results in a quicker 0-100kph sprint time, reduced by 0.3 seconds to an impressive 5 seconds. The top speed remains limited to 250kph.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift Upgrades

While the facelift may not appear drastically different at first glance, subtle redesigns in the headlights, tail lights, and front bumper give the GLE 53 Coupe a refreshed look. The interior welcomes changes like a new part-leather part-Alcantara steering wheel.

Inside, the cabin remains consistent with the recently refreshed GLE, offering a customisable head-up display, additional control buttons on the steering wheel, and heated and ventilated lumbar-supported front seats. Optional extras include the AMG Track Pace software, Acoustic Comfort Package, and AMG's high-performance braking system.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift Safety Features

The Safety features of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift are robust. This Premium vehicle comes with nine airbags, blind spot assist, 360-degree cameras, and a 'transparent bonnet' standard. Despite its unique offerings, the GLE 53 Coupe faces limited direct competition in the Indian market, with Porsche’s Cayenne Coupe being the closest contender.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-electric Concept EQG in India. The production-spec model, set to launch later this year, retains the iconic boxy look of the G-Wagon but incorporates design changes aligned with the EQ range. Boasting a quad-motor powertrain, the EQG concept features individually controllable wheel-mounted motors and a 2-speed gearbox offering low-range and high-range gearing.