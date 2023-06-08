Mercedes-Benz G-Class 400d SUV Launched In Priced At Rs 2.55 Crores: Details Here

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the much-awaited iconic SUV, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the country. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class 400d is launched in two, G 400d Adventure Edition, and the G 400d AMG Line. Both the G 400d Adventure Edition and the G 400d AMG Line are priced equally at Rs 2.55 crores onwards, and the bookings for the new G 400d will be first made available exclusively for existing Mercedes-Benz customers. The German automaker also commenced the booking of the G 400d and deliveries of the vehicle will begin from Q4 this year.

The deliveries of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be based on exclusive allocations for the Indian market owing to the high demand for this iconic off-roader. The G 400d Adventure Edition is a ‘special edition’ configured especially for the Indian market, while the G 400d AMG Line makes the off-roader, sporty, and lifestyle vehicle. Customers can avail either of the models with a booking amount of Rs 1.5 Lakhs.

The Mercedes-Benz G 400d’s OM656 is the most powerful diesel engine in the history of Mercedes-Benz, with an output of 243 kW (330 hp) and maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1200 to 3200 rpm. The engine features NANOSLIDE cylinder barrels used by Mercedes-Benz in Formula 1- with ideal lubrication, reduced friction, and highly wear-resistant, thanks to hard contact surfaces with fine pores for oil absorption. The engine is a world premiere in the passenger car for the combustion process featuring stepped combustion bowls.

Highlights of Mercedes-Benz G 400d’s off-roading capabilities

241 mm ground clearance

Slope climbing ability of up to 100% on suitable surfaces

45 degrees maximum gradeability

700 mm maximum fording depth in water and mud passages

35 degrees maximum sliding slope angle

30.9 degrees maximum approach angle

29.9 degrees maximum departure angle

25.7 degrees maximum breakover angle

Features ‘G Mode’: Special Off-road driving mode

Highlights of Mercedes-Benz G 400d Adventure Edition:

Roof rack with C profile rails

Removable ladder at the rear with anti-slip coating

Logo projector in the outside mirror

PROFESSIONAL roof luggage rack

Manufaktur Logo Package

PROFESSIONAL Line exterior package

PROFESSIONAL spare wheel holder

18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver

Full-size spare wheel on tailgate

Door handle with embossed logo

Multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather

4 exclusive colors with 25 total colour options.