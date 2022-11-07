Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB bookings commence in India at Rs 1.5 lakh, launch on December 2

Mercedes-Benz is on a roll. The company has launched a host of products in the Indian market this year. While the year is coming to an end, Mercedes-Benz's bag still has products that are yet to be launched in the Indian market. The German luxury carmaker has today announced the launch date of its two new products - GLB and EQB. Often referred to as mini-GLS, the Mercedes-Benz GLB will launch in India on December 2, along with its electrified iteration - Mercedes-Benz EQB. The carmaker has also started accepting bookings for the GLB and EQB SUVs against a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh. Interested customers can do so by either visiting the dealership or via the company’s website.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is based on the company’s MFA II architecture, and it will fit in between the GLA and GLC in the company's Indian lineup. The SUV measures 4,634 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width, and 1,658 mm in height. Moreover, it features seats for 7 occupants, with a rather upright stance, elevating more room on the inside. The Mercedes-Benz GLB will feature the MBUX interface with a twin-display setup.

In terms of powertrain, the SUV might go on sale with two engine options - a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 2.0L diesel engine. Both of these engine options will come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The EQB is quintessentially an electrified avatar of the GLB, and it will look largely the same with some EV-specific design traits. The front grille on the Mercedes-Benz EQB will come with a light bar taking inspiration from larger electric vehicles of the company. The electric SUV will retail in its entry-level EQB 300 form. Therefore, it will boast a peak power output of 228 hp and a battery capacity of 66.5 kWh. The claimed range for the Mercedes-Benz GLB stands at 419 km (WLTP).